Mild, dry Monday with highs in the 70s

By
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

Dry Monday with highs in the 70s

Cool temperatures in the morning will lead to a pleasant Monday with dry skies and highs in the 70s.

WASHINGTON - Cool temperatures in the morning will lead to a pleasant Monday with dry skies and highs in the 70s.

FOX 5's Gary McGrady says the heat and humidity will build by the middle of the week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s expected.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, June 1

Gary McGrady has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, June 1.

