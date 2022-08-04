Hot and humid Thursday with possible afternoon storms

The big story is the heat with Thursday expected to be the hottest day of the current heatwave.

Humidity will be high and heat advisories are up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Storms could possibly form, but we are not expecting severe weather. However, any storms that do fire would be slow and could potentially drop heavy, flash flooding level rains.

The humidity will peak in the region on Friday with temperatures in the lower 90s feeling more like 100-107°.

In the afternoon, storms are expected to fire and will once again be slow movers. They'll be monitored for an isolated damaging wind risk, but heavy rains out of the storms are the biggest concern.