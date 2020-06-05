Heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding concerns Friday with humid temperatures in the 90s

After a stormy finale to our Thursday -- complete with the threat of flooding overnight -- we begin again with a mix of clouds and sun and that humidity still in place.

Temperatures will be affected by the arrival of another round of showers and storms beginning around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the west and moving toward the I-95 corridor around dinner-time.

The District and areas southeast look to be close to 90 degrees again but areas farther northwest should stay in the 80s.

Relief from the heat, humidity and daily storms looks to arrive by Sunday and last well into next week.

