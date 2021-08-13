Heat advisory hits again with thunderstorms possible for Friday

After hitting a record 100 degrees at Dulles on Thursday we are under yet another Heat Advisory beginning at noon.

We should top out in the mid-90s today, but the relentless humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Thunderstorms are expected to develop after 3 p.m. and some could easily produce damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. The Storm Prediction Center has us outlooked for a marginal (isolated) risk for severe storms.

Advertisement

Scattered storms are in the forecast again on Saturday as a cool front approaches. This front will bring heat relief and by Sunday temperatures should top out in the low 80s!