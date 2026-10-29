Halloween DMV weather forecast: Spooktacular evening for trick-or-treaters!

The Brief Fantastic weather across the DMV will bring cool and dry conditions for Halloween. Saturday morning will start cool with clouds building throughout the day. The evening will remain cloudy and cool with no rain expected for trick-or-treaters!



Fantastic weather across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region will bring cool and dry conditions for Halloween trick-or-treating this year, the FOX 5 Weather Team says.

Whether walking through neighborhoods with your favorite little ghosts and goblins or handing out candy at home, you can expect favorable conditions for evening outdoor activities, according to FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

Tucker says Saturday morning will start cool with clouds building throughout the day, reaching an afternoon high near 67 degrees. The evening will remain cloudy and cool with no rain expected.

"We look great for Halloween in that the temperature will be just right," Tucker said. "You know, if it's too hot, everybody's sweating underneath their costumes. If it's too cold, mom makes you put a jacket on. It will be just right, low 60s!"

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend, so remember that clocks fall back one hour on Sunday morning. Rain stays out of the forecast until later next week and temperatures will rise into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.