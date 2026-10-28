4 Maryland men charged in burglaries of fire-damaged homes in Virginia

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The Brief Four Maryland men face charges in Fairfax County burglaries targeting fire-damaged homes. Five burglaries were reported across four residences between November 2025 and July 2026. Detectives linked the burglaries using video footage, digital evidence, and recovered stolen property.



Four Maryland men face charges in connection with a series of Fairfax County burglaries targeting homes that were unoccupied due to fire damage, authorities announced.

Between November 2025 and July 2026, five burglaries were reported across four residences that had previously sustained fire damage, according to police. The first incident occurred in November 2025 on Shellbark Place in Reston, where a family reported a gun safe stolen from inside the residence and a Porsche Macan taken from the driveway. The home had suffered fire damage earlier that month.

Three additional burglaries were reported in May and July 2026 on San Carlos Drive and Bulova Lane in Fair Oaks, as well as Blue Steel Way in West Springfield. Investigators said the suspects stole various items during those incidents, including cash, a guitar, headphones, jewelry, perfume, and purses.

Detectives linked the five burglaries across Fairfax County by reviewing video footage, digital evidence, and tracing stolen property. Investigators also recovered stolen items, including firearms taken during the Shellbark Place burglary.

Police identified and charged four Maryland men in connection with the incidents.

Damon Murray, 22, was charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and is currently held awaiting extradition from North Carolina.

Damon Murray (Fairfax County Police Department)

Christian Webb, 24, faces five counts of burglary, two counts of destruction of property, grand larceny, and auto theft, and is awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania.

Christian Webb (Fairfax County Police Department)

Timothy Lowe, 23, was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of destruction of property, grand larceny, and auto theft, and is currently free on bond.

Timothy Lowe (Fairfax County Police Department)

Emanuel Thomas, 35, faces four counts of burglary, two counts of destruction of property, grand larceny, and auto theft, and remains held in Maryland.

Emanuel Thomas (Fairfax County Police Department)

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact the Reston Police Station at 703-478-0904. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Solvers of Fairfax County by calling 866-411-8477.