Heat Advisory Thursday with heat index that could reach 105 degrees; isolated storms possible

Our very hot week continues and an "Excessive Heat Watch" is in effect through the afternoon and evening.

This is due to the combination of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and stifling humidity making it feel like 105 or higher. There is even a chance some areas could touch 100 degrees, which would be the first time since 2016.

We can’t rule out isolated storms again today due to the high heat but it should not be as active as the last two days.

Friday continues the pattern with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a better chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms.



The heat wave breaks on Sunday!

