The Brief Sunny, dry weather settles over the region with highs near 80 degrees. Cooler air behind a cold front brings a fall‑like feel into Tuesday. Humidity stays low until midweek before moisture returns later.



Sunny, dry weather settles over the Washington, D.C., region Monday, with highs near 80 degrees and breezy conditions through the afternoon.

Cooler air continues to move in behind a cold front and high pressure, bringing a more fall‑like feel into Tuesday and possibly early Wednesday. Sunday reached the upper 80s, but Monday’s temperatures hold in the low 80s and even the mid‑70s in some suburbs.

Winds may gust up to 20 mph at times, enough to move lighter outdoor items.

Humidity stays low through midweek, with dew points minimal and air feeling noticeably drier. Humidity begins to return Wednesday, increasing Thursday and Friday as moisture moves into the region, bringing the chance for rain showers. Temperatures rise back into the mid‑ to upper‑80s heading into the weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny and dry with breezy conditions Monday