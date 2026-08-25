The Brief Plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid‑80s. Early morning temperatures dipped into the upper 50s to low 60s. Thunderstorm chances increase late Thursday.



Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday across the Washington, D.C., region, with highs in the mid‑80s and low humidity making for a comfortable day.

Early morning temperatures dipped into the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure building will keep the region dry, with temperatures reaching the 80s and remaining slightly below the average high of 87 degrees for late August. Northwest winds will bring in cooler, drier air, adding to the refreshing feel.

Humidity will begin to increase Wednesday, with clouds developing by the evening. Most precipitation chances hold off until Thursday, when the week’s best chance for thunderstorms arrives late in the day. Storms may develop between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., potentially affecting outdoor plans.

Friday could bring a few pop‑up summer storms, while the weekend trends drier and warm, with temperatures in the 80s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s