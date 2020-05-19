Cool, patchy drizzle Tuesday with highs in the 60s

Tuesday will look an awful lot like Monday. Clouds will be the rule with little if any sun. An east breeze off the ocean at 15-25 mph will keep the clouds locked in.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says this means we are staying cooler than average for May. Temperatures today are topping out in the upper 60s.

We stay overcast overnight with temperatures in the 50s.

Early outlook for Memorial Day weekend is promising. There may be some showers to dodge on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday look dry as of today with temperatures in the 70s

