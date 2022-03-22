Cool, cloudy Tuesday with highs in the 60s

We may see some filtered sun through high clouds this morning, but in general clouds will be more plentiful than sun on our Tuesday.

As a result, it’s not quite as warm as Monday, but we should still run above average by a few degrees getting into the low to mid 60s, says FOX 5’s Sue Palka.

It’s still a good day to head down to the Tidal Basin to see the Cherry Blossoms as they are now considered to be at peak.

Rain returns on Wednesday and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder later in the day.

There is an isolated risk for a severe storm Wednesday afternoon and evening across Southern Maryland and Central Virginia.

We will continue to monitor for any changes to that outlook area. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

