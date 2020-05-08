Cloudy, evening showers Friday; chilly Saturday with early morning isolated flurry possible

The month of May has been a bit dramatic with lots of ups and downs in the temperatures and measurable rain on six of the first eight days of the month. The drama continues as we head into the Mother's Day weekend.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sure Palka says clouds rolled in overnight and more showers arrive early this afternoon. The showers continue until late tonight when a strong cold front crosses the D.C. metro with gusty winds and a dramatic drop in temperatures overnight.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties along and west of Interstate 81, and a Freeze Watch is in effect for several of our northwest suburbs overnight. Some accumulating snow is expected in the mountains too!

That means Saturday is bone-chilling in the morning with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The wind really picks up Saturday afternoon with gusts up to and over 30 mph bringing wind chills in the 30s and 40s

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5