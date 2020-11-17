Chilly, breezy Tuesday with a possible passing shower and highs in the low-50s

Get ready for the real feel of November Tuesday – and it might not be a bad idea to layer up against the wind chill!

It’s a brisk start this morning with most places in the 30s. Tuesday will feel a lot colder than Monday with temperatures running about ten degrees lower in the mid-40s to low-50s.

Combine that with gusty northwest breezes that at times are over 30+mph and it will feel like it’s in the 30s.

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out as the cold air rushes into the area -- and some spots in the higher elevations well northwest could even see some flurries.

Even colder temperatures are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night so keep the layers handy!

