Chilly, breezy Election Day across DC region

Election Day has finally arrived and a sunny, quiet day is on the ballot!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

If you’re heading to the polls early today you will want to grab a warm jacket as temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. There may be a noticeable breeze putting an extra chill in the air but it’s not as blustery as Monday.

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper-50s by midafternoon which is warmer than yesterday but still below average for early November.

If it’s just a bit too chilly for you, hang in there. A warming trend is polling well toward the end of the week.

VOTE!!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5