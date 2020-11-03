Chilly, breezy Election Day across DC region
WASHINGTON - Election Day has finally arrived and a sunny, quiet day is on the ballot!
If you’re heading to the polls early today you will want to grab a warm jacket as temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. There may be a noticeable breeze putting an extra chill in the air but it’s not as blustery as Monday.
Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper-50s by midafternoon which is warmer than yesterday but still below average for early November.
If it’s just a bit too chilly for you, hang in there. A warming trend is polling well toward the end of the week.
