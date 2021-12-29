Calm, mild with some afternoon showers Wednesday with highs near 60

A calm and cloudy Wednesday morning with some afternoon showers and mild temperatures near 60 degrees.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says light showers could cross through the region during the afternoon hours today and some early showers could still be with us Thursday morning.

Mike says we could potentially see record breaking New Year's Day highs with temperatures reaching 70 degrees.

