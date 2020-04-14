April snowflakes? Maybe if you’re lucky enough to spot some!

We hit 81 degrees in D.C. on Monday -- and next up -- snowflakes!

No -- we're not playing a late April Fools' Day prank on you -- but there's no need to worry about a spring snowstorm either!

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says if you are lucky enough to spot some flakes they'll be to the north and west of the District mixing in with some rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

There's zero chance for accumulation -- so don't rush to break out your snow shovels and sleds!

If you do spot any of the white stuff falling -- take a picture and send it to Tucker! That way you can prove you saw an 80 degree day – and snow – during the same week in April!

Don't worry snow lovers -- there are only about 250 days left before the start of winter 2020!

