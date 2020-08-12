Your Take: Countdown to the final debate
President Trump and Joe Biden will face-off in the final presidential debate tonight, less than two weeks before Election Day. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has more on "Your Take."
First-time voters casting a ballot in the 2020 election
First-time voters join FOX 5 for a panel discussion about casting a ballot in the 2020 election.
Parents Panel: Dads navigate new COVID-19 'normal'
Dads Kevin Monroe Sr., Walter Kirkland and Mark Smith talk with FOX 5's Wisdom Martin about the challenges they are facing while navigating the new ‘normal’ during he COVID-19 pandemic.
VP Debate: Does it matter?
Tonight's battle for the White House is the first vice presidential debate. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez is getting your take on whether it matters or not.
Your Take on Campaign 2020
One political convention down and one more to go. Now, the question is can the Republicans learn anything from the Democrats who went first? Also, what will be the big campaign issues around the DMV?
Your Take: Election 2020
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris delivered remarks together for the first time today. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez talked with several voters across the DMV today to get your take on Election 2020.