Top VA athlete Joshua Clarke on committing to Virginia Tech | 4 Downs with Chad Ricardo

Joshua Clarke, a three-star athlete at Flint Hill School in Alexandria, Virginia, has made his name by making plays all over the field.

Whether on offense or defense, Clarke is a weapon. His on-field prowess combined with in-class excellence earned him upwards of 40 offers from some of the top colleges and universities in the country, including Syracuse, Brown and Boston College. On March 24 of this year, Clarke committed to Virginia Tech.

4 Downs is a virtual sit-down with some of the top student-athletes in the DMV.

We provide them a platform to open up about things that matter beyond the playing field, thus giving you an opportunity to get to know who they really are.

Let’s go 4 Downs with Joshua Clarke.

1st Down

Chad Ricardo: You’re one of the more dynamic student-athletes to play in the DMV in the last five years. Your play making ability allowed you to earn as many as 37 offers, including UVA, JMU and UMD. You’ve committed to the Hokies. Why is Tech the right fit for you?

Joshua Clarke: On my first visits to the campus there was a feeling of home. When I say "home," my thoughts were the approachable coaches, players and just the students showing love. There was definitely a feeling of family.

2nd Down

Ricardo: That’s what’s up. Got to appreciate that family feel. Obviously, you can contribute in multiple facets on the field, but what kind of young man should the Hokie fan base expect once you get on campus?

Clarke: The fans should expect a student first and then an athlete. I’m an athlete that is coming to make an impact on the field. I am excited to be enrolling in January. This will give me a jump start in my classes and on the field.

3rd Down

Ricardo: Ok! Getting it done both on the field and in the classroom. I see you. Let’s talk music. Who are your top five artists of all time?

Clarke: My top 5 of all time gotta be:

1. NBA Young Boy

2. Lil Uzi

3. Playboi Carti

4. Drake

5. Brent Faiyaz

4th Down

Ricardo: Not going to lie, I don’t even know who number five is. Never heard of him/her before. And I’m kind of sad that Jay-Z didn’t make your list. I will though be Drake for Halloween. Be sure to check that out on Good Day DC!

But back to 4th down. I don’t believe anyone accomplishes great things in life on their own — if this were an awards night, who would you like to thank for helping you get to this point as well as to where you’re ultimately going?

Clarke: If I had to thank anyone I would first like to give honor to God for his favor on my life. The next on my list would be my family, I am the youngest of five children. My parents and siblings have always been there for me. I also want to thank my extended family for sharing wisdom and love…. grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and all my coaches for the past years.

Ricardo: That’s good stuff bro. We wish you well on the rest of your season, as well as your next steps in life.