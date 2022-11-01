T.J. Hockenson traded to Minnesota Vikings

article

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is coming to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings have confirmed.

The Vikings will reportedly send their 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, as well as a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Hockenson, who is in his fourth season, was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 47 career games with 42 starts, collecting 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 186 receptions in his career. Hockenson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after a career-high 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

This trade comes as Vikings' tight end Irv Smith Jr. is injured.

The Vikings are 6-1 this season. The Lions are 1-6.

The trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.