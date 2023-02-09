Super Bowl 2023: 4 Maryland, Virginia players in the big game

Super Bowl XVII is days away, and if you're not rooting for either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles — why not cheer for players from your home state?

Maryland and Virginia have a couple of players who'll be suiting up for the big game on Sunday. Here's who they are:

Juan Thornhill

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 24: Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the San Francisco 49ers from the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Expand

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Birthplace: Altavista, VA

Age: 27

Position: Safety

Experience: 4th season

Virginia-bred Juan Thornhill is set to start at safety for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl XVII. The 2019 second-round pick from the University of Virginia has recorded 38 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 interceptions for the Chiefs this season. Thornhill will have to deal with the Eagles' talented wide receiver group all game in addition to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Derrick Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Birthplace: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 26

Position: Defensive Tackle

Experience: 5th season

The Chiefs will have to count on Derrick Nnadi and the rest of their defensive line to stop the Eagles' potent offense. Nnadi made 25 total tackles this season, 11 of them on his own. The fifth-year defensive tackle hails from Virginia Beach. In the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals, Nnadi sacked Joe Burrow once. It's the only sack Nnadi recorded this season.

Zach Pascal

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Birthplace: Upper Marlboro, MD

Age: 28

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 5th season

The Eagles No. 3 receiver is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland in Prince George's County. Pascal starred in college at Old Dominion University before signing with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2018, Pascal was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts where he spent four productive seasons. The Eagles nabbed Pascal in March 2022, and the fifth-year veteran has become a viable option in the passing game for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pascal has caught 15 passes this season for 150 yards and has scored once.

Anthony Harris

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Gett Expand

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Birthplace: Chesterfield, VA

Age: 31

Position: Free Safety

Experience: 8th season

Anthony Harris was a University of Virginia standout who grew up in Chesterfield and attended Lloyd C. Bird High School. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in March 2021. The Eagles resigned Harris in 2022 but would later release him after the team traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He was added to the practice squad shortly after before being dropped, picked up by the Broncos in September, and finally rejoining the birds in December after injuries to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. Harris recorded one tackle during the 2022 season. He'll be on the sidelines Sunday ready to go if the team needs him to step in!