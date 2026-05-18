With the FIFA World Cup less than a month away, excitement is building across the D.C. region.

The Brief Soccer fans attended an exclusive D.C. premiere of Summer of ’94 . The film highlights the U.S. Men’s National Team’s journey to the 1994 FIFA World Cup. The event sold out amid growing anticipation for this year’s World Cup.



And some local soccer fans got an early dose of history. On Sunday afternoon, the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream hosted an exclusive D.C. premiere of Summer of '94, a new documentary chronicling the U.S. Men's National Team’s run as hosts of the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

FOX 5's Sydney Persing was there, noting that this summer marks only the second time the tournament will be played on American soil.

The film highlights the team's journey and the pivotal moments that helped shape the sport’s growth in the United States.

Fans may remember the U.S. stunning Colombia 2–1 before more than 90,000 fans, an upset widely credited with boosting soccer’s popularity nationwide.

Sunday’s screening included a panel discussion featuring the film's director, the president of the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and Joanna Lohman, a former member of the U.S. Women's National Team and Washington Spirit player.

The theater was filled with young soccer players, families and fans eager to learn about the 1994 squad. The documentary features never before seen camcorder footage from the team's journey, along with new interviews with coaches and players.

The event quickly sold out amid growing anticipation for this year's World Cup. Summer of '94 will make its national debut on FOX and fans can watch World Cup coverage on FOX 5 as well.

'Summer of '94' documentary revisits US Men's National Team's journey to the FIFA World Cup

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream



