Redskins draft DeMatha grad Young No. 2 overall

article

Chase Young is coming home.

The DeMatha Catholic High School grad and Ohio State star has been drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins.

The selection will come as no surprise to NFL draft aficionados.

Most mock drafts on top sports and news sites had the edge rusher heading to the Redskins.

A Heisman Trophy finalist, Chase Young set a record for the Buckeyes for sacks in a season with 16.5.

At DeMatha, Young was a Washington Post Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Young’s hometown Redskins need all the help they can get.

A storied franchise playing in the nation’s capital, the team went 3-13 in the 2019 campaign – prompting ownership to clean house.

After a 2019 season that saw tickets selling for as little $4, head coach Jay Gruden and team president Bruce Allen were fired.

Shortly thereafter, they brought in respected coach Ron Rivera.

Fox Sports calls Young “the best player in the draft – offense or defense,” and pointed out that first-year head coach Rivera “knows what really built the Panthers into a Super Bowl contender: A ferocious defense that was No. 2 in efficiency in 2015.”