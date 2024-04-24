Rangers take commanding 2-0 lead against Capitals with 4-3 win in New York

Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers held on to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jack Roslovic and K’Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, and Erik Gustafsson and Alexis Lafreniere each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Trevor van Riemsdyk #57 of the Washington Capitals checks Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers in Game Two of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2024 in New York Expand

New York, seeking its first Stanley Cup championship in 30 years, has won four straight and 12 of its last 15 games.

The Rangers, third on the power play during the season, were 2 for 6 with the advantage and scored a short-handed goal.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who had won four of five to close the season and take the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Charlie Lindgren finished with 23 saves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.