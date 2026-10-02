Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ruled out for London game against Colts; Marcus Mariota to start
LONDON - Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in Sunday's game in London against the Indianapolis Colts as he continues to rehabilitate a dislocated elbow, head coach Dan Quinn announced Friday.
Marcus Mariota will start in place of Daniels for the international matchup.
Daniels dislocated his left elbow during a Week 2 loss at Dallas, marking the second time he has suffered the injury to his non-throwing arm.
Mariota stepped in last weekend to lead Washington (1-2) to a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the team's home opener.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Commanders