Commanders fall to Eagles 26-18 after fourth-quarter surge led by Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a rocky start and two missed field goals from Jake Elliott to claim a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, with Saquon Barkley leading the charge in a decisive fourth quarter.

The Commanders struck first with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr. late in the first quarter, putting Washington up 7-0. Philadelphia’s offense struggled early, with their first five drives resulting in two missed field goals and three punts.

Elliott finally put the Eagles on the board just before halftime with a 21-yard field goal, capping off a 15-play, 87-yard drive and trimming Washington’s lead to 7-3.

In the third quarter, Zane Gonzalez extended the Commanders’ lead to 10-3 with a 45-yard field goal. The Eagles responded with a 31-yard field goal by Elliott to keep the game close at 10-6.

Philadelphia finally took control in the fourth quarter, with Jalen Hurts’ 1-yard touchdown run giving the Eagles their first lead of the game at 12-10. Although Elliott missed the extra point, the momentum shifted sharply in Philadelphia’s favor.

With just under five minutes remaining, Barkley broke free for a 23-yard touchdown run, extending the Eagles' lead to 19-10. Barely 20 seconds later, after a costly interception by Jayden Daniels, Barkley dashed 39 yards to the end zone on the next drive, giving Philadelphia a commanding 26-10 advantage.

The Commanders didn’t go quietly, however. Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz for a 5-yard touchdown with just 28 seconds left, followed by a two-point conversion, narrowing the final score to 26-18.

Daniels threw for 191 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and a late connection with Ertz that ultimately wasn’t enough.

Barkley finished with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Hurts completed 18 of 21 passes for 221 yards and added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles’ defense held Robinson to just 63 rushing yards on 16 carries, limiting Washington’s ground attack as Philadelphia pulled away late.