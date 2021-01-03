Alex Smith expected to start in Washington's must-win Week 17 matchup in Philly

article

The next chapter in Alex Smith's comeback story could end with a division title tonight.

FOX reports that Smith is likely to start under center in the Washington Football Team's must-win matchup at 8:20 p.m. in Philadelphia.

It's win-and-in for the Washington Football Team, who would secure the NFC East and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win tonight.

If the team loses, they also lose their chance at the playoffs.

Smith had missed the last two games with a calf injury in his surgically-repaired leg.

Washington expects both receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson to play tonight too.

A playoff berth would cap an unlikely success story for Washington, who entered the season with questions about everything from its name to the health of its starting coach and quarterback.

But tonight's game is all about the result, and not any narrative.

Former Washington tight end and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker offered his keys to the game on FOX 5 Game Time: