Recipes from "LION Lunch Hour"

Many of the chefs and guests who join "LION Lunch Hour" shared their recipes with FOX 5 so we can, in turn, share them with you! Below you'll find them presented in chronological order based on when the show aired.

Oct. 14 - Americanos and Sliders with Chef Adrienne Calvo

Americano

Ingredients

- 1 1/2 ounces Campari

- 1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth

- Soda water, chilled, to top

- Garnish: orange twist

Instructions:

Fill a highball glass with ice, then add the Campari and sweet vermouth. Top with the soda water and stir gently to combine. Garnish with an orange twist.

Truffle Butter Ham and Cheese Sliders

Ingredients

Truffle Butter Sauce

- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

- 1 teaspoon white truffle oil

- 1½ tablespoons poppy seeds

- ½ teaspoon garlic powder

- Heaping ¼ teaspoon salt

Sandwiches

- One 12-count pack square soft white dinner rolls, such as Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

- ⅔ pound sliced Swiss cheese

- ½ pound sliced Black Forest ham



Instructions:

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and preheat to 350°F.

In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for the butter sauce. Set aside.

Using a serrated bread knife, slice the rolls in half horizontally, keeping the top and bottom halves separately intact. Spread the Dijon mustard evenly over the cut sides of the roll tops and bottoms.

Place the bottom half of the bread, cut side up, in a 9-inch square baking pan. Place half of the cheese in an even layer over the bread. Top with all of the ham, followed by the remaining cheese. Cover with the roll tops.

Evenly spoon the butter sauce over the top of the rolls, letting it drip down the sides.

Bake for 25 minutes, until the top is golden brown and toasted. Let cool for 15 minutes in the pan. Using a large spatula, carefully transfer the sandwich block to a cutting board. Slice into sandwiches and transfer to a paper towel-lined serving plate. Serve warm or room temperature.

Maximum Flavor Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

- 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

- 1/3 cup buffalo sauce

- 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

- Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

- 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

- 1/4 cup ranch dressing

- 2 tablespoons melted butter, for toasting

- 4 slider buns

- 1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions:

In a large saute pan over medium heat, melt one tablespoon of butter. Add the shredded rotisserie chicken, and toss the chicken in the butter to coat. Add buffalo sauce, and toss the chicken to coat again. Add garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

In a medium bowl, combine blue cheese and ranch dressing. Place 1/4 cup of the buffalo chicken onto the bottom half of a slider. Repeat on each slider bun.

Top buffalo chicken with at least 1 tablespoon of the cheese/ranch mix. Top with chopped green onion and then cap the sliders with the top bun.

Brush melted butter on each of the top buns before baking.

Bake at 375 for about 5 minutes.

Maximum Flavor Korean Beef Sliders

Ingredients:

- 1 lb beef skirt steak, thinly sliced

- 1/2 cup light soy sauce

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon ginger, grated

- 1 tablespoon mirin

- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

- 1 tablespoon sesame oil

- 1 tablespoon kiwi, minced

- 1 tablespoon green onion, thinly sliced

- 1/2 cup cucumber, thinly sliced

- 1/4 cup mayonnaise

- 1/4 cup carrot, sliced

- 1/4 cup radish, sliced

- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

- 8 slider buns

- 1/4 cup butter, melted

Instructions:

Marinade beef in soy, brown sugar, ginger, mirin, garlic, sesame oil, kiwi, and green onion for at least 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Remove beef from the marinade. On a hot skillet with a small amount of canola oil, sear beef on high heat for 1-2 minutes on each side. Set aside. Brush buns with melted butter and bake for 3 minutes. Brush each bun with mayo, add sliced beef, and top with cucumbers, carrots, radishes, and cilantro. Cap each slider with a top bun.

Oct. 10 - Pumpkin Muffins and Pumpkin Pasta with Matthew Merril

Coffee Shop Pumpkin Muffins



Ingredients:

Cream Cheese Filling:

- 8 oz cream cheese block

- 1/3 cup sugar

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

Pumpkin Praline Topping:

- 2 Tbsp brown sugar, divided

- ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice

- 1 Tbsp unsalted butter

- ¼ cup pumpkin seeds, chopped

Pumpkin Muffins:

- 2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

- 1 tsp salt ½ tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp baking soda

- 1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

- 2 large eggs

- 1 15 oz. can pumpkin puree

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 420F (215C) and line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.

To make the filling: Microwave cream cheese in a microwave-safe bowl on low power for 30 seconds. Add the sugar and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth. Transfer to a piping bag (without a tip) and set aside.

To make the pumpkin praline topping: In a small bowl combine 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice and 1 Tbsp brown sugar. Set aside. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add pumpkin seeds and cook for 2-3 minutes, then add remaining brown sugar and cook for 1-2 minutes stirring constantly until caramelized. Transfer caramelized pumpkin seeds to brown sugar mixture and stir to combine. Set aside.

In a medium bowl combine flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and pumpkin spice. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment combine softened butter and sugar, beat at medium speed for 1 minute. Add eggs and beat for 2 minutes at high speed. Reduce speed to low, add pumpkin puree and mix until combined.

Add the flour mixture to the bowl and beat until just combined.

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pan, filling the cups all the way to the top. Sprinkle with Pumpkin Praline Topping. Cut off the tip of the piping bag and press about 2-3 Tbsp of cream cheese filling into the batter (see image above).

Bake for 5 minutes at 420F (215C), then keeping the muffins in the oven, lower the oven temperature to 350F (180C) and bake for about 20 more minutes, or until the muffins are golden on top.

Transfer the pan to a cooling rack and let the muffins cool for 5-10 minutes. Remove the muffins from the pan and let cool to room temperature on the rack.

Pumpkin Pasta

Ingredients:

1/2 Red Bell Pepper

1/2 Yellow Bell Pepper

1/2 Onion

2 cloves garlic

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can pumpkin puree

2 TB Butter

1/4 Cup heavy cream

1TB balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Oregano

1 tsp Tarragon

1 tsp Chil powder

1 box rigatoni pasta

2-3 TB grated mozzarella to sprinkle on top

Instructions:

Chop bell peppers and onion. Heat olive oil and add veggies. Cook until they’re tender, about 8 minutes. Add some salt. Add two cloves fresh chopped garlic. Add seasonings-cinnamon, tarragon, oregano, chili powder. Add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of pumpkin. Mix it all together for about 5 minutes then transfer to a blender. Add balsamic and butter. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add back to the pan and add heavy cream and stir to incorporate. Salt a pot of hot water, bring to a boil. Cook rigatoni until al dente. Drain pasta and save a cup of the pasta water. Add the cooked pasta to the pan with the sauce, and add the pasta water. Mix together, sprinkle grated cheese to desired flavor serve and enjoy!

Oct. 6 - Crystal Hayslett dishes up delicious DMV-inspired crab cakes

Crab Cake Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat picked over for shells

1/2 cup mayonnaise (Dukes) might need to use a full Cup depending on the Lump

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce I use Tabasco

1 teaspoon or more fresh cracked black pepper

1 large egg lightly beaten

1 teaspoon of Old Bay

1 teaspoon of Bayou Cajun Seasoning (optional)

1 tsp fresh lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

Olive oil spray

Instructions

In a medium bowl, carefully pick over the crab and remove any shells.

In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, dijon, worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, egg, pepper, lemon zest and parsley.

Add the mayonnaise mixture to the crab and, carefully, fold together being careful not to break up the crab meat too much. Gently fold in the breadcrumbs.

Form baseball size molds of the crab mixture into 6 patties and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment. Chill for 15-20 minutes.

Place Chilled Crab Cakes onto the foil and place inside the air fryer.

Cook at 350 , 360 or until golden, for approximately 10-12 minutes. If you need it cooked more throughly, add Olive oil spray turn heat to 375 for approximately 2 extra minutes.

Transfer to a serving platter and serve immediately with tartar sauce and lemon wedges, or whatever you’d like.

Sept. 29 - Football & Fried Chicken Everything with Little Chicken

Broccoli Salad

Ingredients

20 heads broccoli

2 qt. cranberries

3 qt. shredded cheddar

Salt/Pepper to taste

2 qt. mayo

1 cup white vinegar

10 red onions julienned

2 qt. sour cream

1 cup pine nuts

Directions

1. Toast pine nuts; cool to room temperature

2. Combine remaining ingredients; season to taste

3. Serve garnish with pine nuts

Sept. 28 - A Taste of Colombia with Elcielo

Ceviche with Colombian Fruits

Ingredients

250 gr of white fish (scallops or lobster)

250 gr brown sugar (colombian panela)

250 gr salt

10 gr pepper

50 gr fennel

50 gr dill

1 lb tomatillo

10 gr garlic

5 gr ginger

40 gr red onion

200 gr fresh goldenberry pulp (colombian exotic fruit, it can be too soursop or passion fruit)

200 gr blackberry pulp

200 gr guava pulp

250 gr coconut milk

1 avocado

1 shallot

1 radish or yacon

Preparation:

First we are going to prepare a curing mixture with salt, brown sugar, pepper, fennel, dill, and cover the fish fillets with this for about 1 hour.

The base for the ceviche is prepared using the lulo pulp, tomatillos, garlic, ginger, salt, pepper, onion. blend all ingredients together until a smooth juice is obtained,strain and reserve in the fridge

For the Fruit puree, these gels (juice reduction) are made by liquefying separately and puree - without water - the pulps of the fruits -each fruit separately - finely sifted (strained) with a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of sugar. Once thick and strained, they are allowed to cool until their texture is compact. Each gel flavor is reserved separately.

The coconut foam or air can be made easier at home by mixing the coconut cream with a little milk and heating it to 45 degrees and giving it air with a mixer or hand blender until it forms a light foam.

To finish, the white fish (scallop or lobster) is cleaned by removing the excess of the mixture in which it was cured using a damp cloth. It is cut into thin sheets.

Plate assembly (as in the photo):

Put the sheets of the selected seafood or fish - scallops, lobster or white fish of the day - in a deep circular dish or container, add a pinch of Maldon salt and black pepper.

An onion ring is placed, three large points of gel of your choice (Blackberry, Sour Guava and Tree Tomato).

Garnish with mustard sprouts and three small square pieces of avocado, three small yacon slices.

Bathe with the juice of lulo and tomatillo and add coconut foam dots.

It can also be served in small portions as canapé on a spoon or shell that allows it to be eaten in one bite

Sept. 27 - Fall cakes with Cakedivas

Dairy-free "butter" cream

8 oz of Earth Balance spread (nondairy)

4 cups of powdered sugar

Teaspoon of butter flavoring

1 ½ teaspoons of vanilla extract

Crushed Oreos

Sept. 26 - Celebrating Rosh Hashanah with Chef Ryan Moore of Sababa

Roasted Halloumi with Apple and Honey Marmalade

Ingredients:

1 cup Honey

1 cup Apple Juice

2 cup Diced Apple

1/2 cup Lemon Juice

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 teaspoon Salt

Directions:

Combine the Apple juice, lemon juice, honey, salt, and cinnamon stick in a pot.

Cook on medium heat until the liquid is reduced by half.

Add the diced apple and cook until apples are just soft.

Transfer to a container and refrigerate overnight.

Salmon cooked in Chraimeh Sauce

Ingredients:

10 clove garlic

1 red chili pepper

2 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 Tablespoon ground caraway

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 Tablespoon tomato paste

1 lime juiced

2 teaspoon sugar

3/4 cup water

Directions:

In a food processor or blender combine all the spices, chili, garlic, and half of water. blend until a paste.

Cook the chraimeh paste in a pan over medium heat for a few minutes. add the tomato paste and cook out another 5 minutes.|

Add the lime juice and water whisk together, and cook for 20 minutes over low heat.

Cut salmon into 2 ounce cubes, in a non stick pan, sear the salmon add the finished Chraimeh sauce chopped olives and cook over low heat for 5 minutes.

Sept. 23 - Mr. Bake and Theo Rutherford discuss Dessert & Drink pairings

Mr. Bake's Award Winning Banana Pudding

Ingredients

1 9x13 inch pan or Medium bowl

3.4 ounce package Instant vanilla pudding

2 Cups of whole milk

3 Cups of Heavy whipping cream

1 can sweeten condensed milk

1 box Vanilla Wafers (I use Nabisco)

4 Ripped Bananas

Instructions

1. Place a metal or glass bowl in the freezer with whip attachment.

2. Dissolve pudding into milk whisk. Make sure there’s no lumps.

3. Combine heavy cream and Vanilla in your cold bowl and whip until the heavy cream thickens and foams sift peaks (5-10 Minutes)

4. Add in the sweeten milk and pudding mixer until fully incorporated.

5. Get your pan or bowl lay a few cookies at the bottom then slice a few bananas on top then add custard. And repeat this until you almost done with your custard. You want to keep some custard to top off your pudding and add crushed cookies fresh bananas.

6. Loosely cover your pudding with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or over night.

Sept. 22 - Pitmaster Myron Mixon delights us with delicious barbecue

Below are recipe excerpts from Myron's book, BBQ&A!

Sept. 21 - Chef Anthony Thomas prepares healthy meals

Roasted Corn Salad

Ingredients:

Fresh Pico De Gallo

Red Onions

Cilantro

Lime Juice

Quinoa

Directions

Roast the corn on the stove top.

Make pico de gallo by combining tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and pink Himalayan sea salt in one bowl

Mix all ingredients together, including quinoa and toss

Sour Cherry Salmon

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of sour cherry jam

3 tablespoons of maple syrup

4 salmon filets (6oz portions)

Directions

Combine first three ingredients in a skillet until it begins to thicken up.

Season your salmon fillets with pink Himalayan, sea salt, and pepper

Placed them in skillet skin side down first and cook on each side for four minutes

Serve over Rice

Sept. 20 - DannyGrubs & Chef Loic remix Popeye's two ways

Chicken Croquettes

Ingredients:

10 ea Chicken nuggets (Popeyes)

1 Tbl chives

½ cup heavy cream

4 ea biscuits (Popeyes)

2 cups panko (bread crumbs)

5 ea large eggs

4 cups flour

2 cups rice (Popeyes)

1 cup coleslaw (Popeyes)

1 Tbl white wine vinegar

1 Tsp sugar

Directions:

In the robot coup add chicken nuggets, cream, chives, and blend.

Turn chicken mixture into balls while using flour if too wet then freeze.

Bake biscuits in the oven at 350 degrees till crispy. Then cool down, add them in the robot coup and blend till they tun into crumbs. Mix biscuits crumbs with panko.

Cover frozen chicken balls in flour, then egg wash, then panko. And freeze again.

Heat up frying oil up to 350 degrees and fry croquettes till golden and brown.

Rinse Popeyes coleslaw to get rid of the dressing. Chop coleslaw fine and dress with vinegar, chives, sugar, and salt. And use coleslaw relish as garnish for the croquettes.

Deep-fry Popeyes rice till crispy and use it as a bed to plate display croquets on.

Chicken Shepherd Pie

Ingredients:

4 ea Fried chicken (Popeyes)

1 ea yellow Onions

1 ea head of garlic

¼ bunch celery

2 ea carrots

2 quart Chicken stock

1 cups flour

½ pound butter

1 cup corn starch

2 ea Idaho potato

2 order plain fries (Popeyes)

1 quart heavy cream

1 cup Dr. Pepper

1 Tbl chives

1 bunch fresh thyme

Directions:

In a pot sauté onion, celery, carrots, garlic, and glaze with chicken stock.

Mix corn starch with water and turn into slurpy. Shred chicken and add in pot follow by slurpy.

Add chopped thyme, chives and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. And transfer into a cast iron.

Peel potatoes and cook in cream till almost soft. Add French fries and fish cooking.

Blend and transfer mashed potatoes in a pipping bag.

Pipe mashed potatoes on top of the dish and baked at 400 till crust is golden brown.

In a sauce pot sauté garlic, onions, and glaze with Dr. Pepper soda along with chicken stock.

Add fresh thyme and let it reduce.

In another sauce pot add butter and flour. Cook on medium heat till it turns into a brown roux.

Strain Dr. Pepper sauce into roux and whisk till turns into a gravy.

Plate pie and top it off with Dr. Pepper gravy and chives.

Sept. 15 - The Diva Chef's Lemon Raspberry Fizz, Keto-friendly Spinach Bites, Lemon Pepper Chicken

Lemon Raspberry Fizz

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh raspberries

1-2 tsp agave syrup

6 large sprigs of lemon thyme

1/2 cup vodka

Juice of 1 lemon

1 bottle of Champagne of choice

Directions

First, reserve 16 whole raspberries, and 8 sprigs of lemon thyme. Next, in a bowl, muddle remaining raspberries, and thyme. Zest lemon and set aside, and add the juice of a whole lemon. Add Vodka and strain mixture. (Tip: Strain into a glass measuring cup with handle for ease with distribution into glasses).

Lastly, place 4 raspberries into the bottom of 4 champagne glasses and add a few drops of agave syrup. Next, pour muddled mixture evenly into glasses, and top with Champagne! Garnish with lemon thyme, and lemon zest. ENJOY!

KETO-Friendly, low calorie Spinach Bites

Ingredients:

6 cups fresh spinach

3 large eggs, beaten

1 cup grated mozzarella

1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup almond flour

2 Tablespoons whole Psyllium husk

Directions:

Prepare the spinach by blanching it in hot water for 3 minutes. Shock in an ice bath to stop the cooking and retain its nutrients

Next, chop the spinach into small chunks, and using a rubber spatula combine with all additional ingredients forming a batter.

Finally, using a small scoop form about 20 one-inch spinach balls, and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and sprayed with non-stick spray. Place them in a 400 Bake 20 to 30 mins. Bake until golden brown.

Lemon Pepper Chicken

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oat flour

1 Tbsp Lemon Pepper Seasoning

1 tsp kosher salt

2 lemons, divided

1 lb boneless skinless chicken thin sliced

2 Tbsp extra virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup chicken bone broth

2 Tbsp butter

2 shallots minced

Fresh parsley for garnish

Directions:

First Preheat Oven to 400. In a bowl whisk together flour, seasoning, and the zest of 1 lemon

Slice Lemons, set aside and dredge chicken in flour mixture until fully coated.

Next, Heat a cast iron pan over medium high heat, add oil and sear chicken breasts on both sides taking care not to over crowd the pan. Place them on plate and keep warm.

Next, add butter and shallots to the pan. Cook until aromatic, add lemon slices caramelize, and deglaze with bone broth

Spoon Sauce over chicken, top with lemon slice, and garnish with a fresh parsley sprig.

Serves well with zucchini noodles as well as jasmine rice or quinoa

Sept. 14 - Chaia's Olio Piccante

Ingredients

4 cups of good olive oil

10 jalapeno peppers, deseeded and coarsely chopped

2/3 cup of hot red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. smoked sweet paprika

Directions

In saucepan, combine all the ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Remove from heat and let cool.

Strain oil and place in a glass jar or quart container.

Store with other cooking oils on the shelf. It can last up to 30 days.