The Paolini Perspective: Episode 206

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest mass shooting in Highland Park, IL. Will the new legislation passed do anything to stop these tragic events?

Plus, why DC/Baltimore lost out on the World Cup bid.

They share their thoughts on Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony in the Jan. 6th hearing.

And, is Gov. Gavin Newsom gearing up for a Presidential showdown with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.