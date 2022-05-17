The Paolini Perspective: Episode 199

Almost our 200th episode!

Patrick and Sarah discuss the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo including new information that is coming out about Peyton Gendron, and will anything change with gun laws in the US?

Plus, the Pennsylvania primary race, the latest in sports and the baby formula shortage.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.