The Paolini Perspective: Episode 112

Patrick and Sarah chat about the Big 10 canceling the college basketball season and Patrick is questioning all the reasons why.

Plus, should Barry Bonds be in the MLB Hall Of Fame?

Patrick and Sarah have a heated debate. D.C. saw a big jump in violence this past week with 21 injured from a shooting.

With crime increasing in major cities across the country, what does this mean for police reform?

Also, Russia says they have a vaccine for COVID-19, but will Americans try it?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

