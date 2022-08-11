The Good Word Podcast: Dr. Tara Jenkins and Princess Jenkins

#TEAMJENKINS joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! Dr. Tara Jenkins is a Bible teacher and author and her daughter Princess Jenkins is a college student and entrepreneur creating Glam Land Official, a beauty company. Dr. Jenkins is married to gospel musician and pastor Dr. Charles Jenkins. Dr. Tara Jenkins and Princess Jenkins dish on everything including faith, family and entrepreneurship. Jenkins is the author of Enoughness: The Journey to Discovering Who You Are. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

