The Good Word: More Than Peach Project's Bellen Woodard

Nine-year-old Bellen Woodard joins us on The Good Word podcast!

She’s the creator and founder of the More Than Peach Project, which develops multi-cultural skin tone crayons for students in northern Virginia and across the country!

Bellen's project develops specialty "Palette Packets," art kits that include multicultural crayons or colored pencils and her very own sketchbook.

Bellen shares her inspiration and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

She also shares the importance of acceptance, diversity and inclusivity.

