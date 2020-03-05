The Good Word: Former police officer turned entrepreneur Madison Horton

Former Dallas police officer Madison Horton joins us on The Good Word podcast!

Madison is town and sharing her story about stepping out on faith! She left her decade-long career in law enforcement to start her own business.

“It's truly inspirational for anyone who may be unhappy at their job and considering venturing into entrepreneurship,” she says.

Madison quit her job to launch a feminine-care brand, Kitty Candy.

She says she made $70,000 in three months thanks to prayer, fasting and faith.

