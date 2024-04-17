National Cannabis Festival features WU-Tang Clan, Backyard Band, and much more

The National Cannabis Festival is heading to D.C. to kick off the 4/20 weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the lineup, tickets, and what to expect this 4/20 weekend.

This annual festival celebrates 4/20 and the progress of marijuana legalization in D.C. and across the nation. The festival will feature performances from WU-Tang Clan with Redman, Thundercat, Backyard Band, Noochie, and more.

There will be a number of munchie zones and vendors including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of food vendors, there’s a full beverage area with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

The festival will also feature a number of contests, panels, and workshops.

Tickets can be found here.