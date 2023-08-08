WSSC Water files lawsuit over 'forever chemicals'

Maryland’s largest water provider is suing a number of companies, alleging they are polluting the water supply with toxins.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission's water serves almost two million people in Montgomery and Prince George's County.

WSSC Water is suing more than a dozen chemical companies because they believe they are knowingly polluting the environment with PFAs – also known as "forever chemicals."

"Paying taxes to the county and living here, I want to make sure my water is safe to drink and all," said Max Hane, a Bethesda resident.

Prince George’s County resident Angela Jenkins has always questioned her water. She doesn’t drink from the tap.

"We deserve clean water," Jenkins told FOX 5. "I have heard that our water in Maryland is pretty good."

According to WSSC Water – it is good. And they want to keep it that way.

That’s why they are suing almost 20 chemical companies – including 3M and DuPont for allegedly exposing the community to PFAs.

Chuck Brown with WSSC Water says these companies make fire suppression foams that contain forever chemicals.

"The lawsuit seeks to hold these companies responsible for past, present, and future upgrades to our water and wastewater treatment plants as they profited from selling products they knew contained these dangerous substances," he explained.

WSSC hopes the lawsuit that was filed on Friday in a Maryland court will do.

"The companies that put the toxic chemicals in should pay for its removal," Brown said.

The utility company's 1.9 million customers, Brown says, shouldn’t have to pay for upgrades to the water treatment plants to keep the water safe.

"PFAs have been associated with severe health risks," he explained. "Some kinds of cancers, developmental delays in children and reproductive effects on pregnant people … Sounds like dangerous substances for the public to be exposed to."

FOX 5 asked WSSC if the water is safe to drink, and they said "Yes - water is safe since it continues to meet all EPA standards."

We did reach out to a number of the companies mentioned in the lawsuit, and we are waiting to hear back from them.