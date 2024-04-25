LIVE: World Central Kitchen workers killed in Gaza honored at National Cathedral

World Central Kitchen is holding a memorial at the National Cathedral to honor the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza.

The interfaith Celebration of Life will honor Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha of Palestine, John Chapman of Britain, Jacob Flickinger of the U.S. and Canada, Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom of Australia, James Henderson of Britain, James Kirby of Britain, and Damian Soból of Poland.

The seven aid workers were killed on April 1 by Israeli airstrikes while delivering food in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle.

José Andrés will speak at the memorial service.

"People of all faiths, all gods, together under one roof will be able to hold our heroes in their hearts at the National Cathedral," said chef José Andrés in a statement on the World Central Kitchen website.

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform, according to organizers.