Woodbridge man charged with raping woman he recently met: police

A Woodbridge man has been charged with raping a woman he recently met, according to police.

At 4:49 p.m. on March 8, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the 12200 block of Granada Way in Woodbridge earlier that day.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported that she had recently met 33-year-old Mohd Haroon Hakimi and while at his home on Granada Way, Hakimi raped her.

She eventually was able to leave the home and contacted the police.

Hakimi was arrested and charged on March 9. His bond status and first court appearance date are not known at this time.