Women’s March organizers plan October protest of Supreme Court pick

The organizers who led 2017’s historic Women’s March on D.C. are planning an October march to protest President Trump’s imminent selection to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 last week following several battles with cancer.

In an Instagram post inviting supporters to pledge marching, Women’s March organizers wrote:

"We will march in force on October 17 to send a clear message that we will not allow Trump and the GOP to endanger our lives any longer. This is what we’ve been preparing for, this is why millions of feminists marched on January 21, 2017."

On their fundraising page, organizers wrote, "We're planning a massive, nationwide march on October 17 to send an unmistakable message of our fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat."

The president says he will announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday that Republicans have the votes to confirm Trump's pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Pundits have circled conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett as the frontrunner for the pick, but Trump has told reporters he will interview other candidates.

Women’s March protesters took to D.C.’s streets in 2018 to protest Trump’s appointment of Brett Kavanaugh amid sexual assault allegations.

Ginsburg was celebrated in liberal circles as a stalwart for progressive values.

Her numerous battles with cancer became causes of concern among Democrats who were dreading surrendering another Supreme Court seat during the Trump era.

She will lie in repose for public viewing under the Portico at the top of the Supreme Court building’s front steps today and Thursday.

Ginsburg will lie in state at the National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol on Friday.

She will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery.