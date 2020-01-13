Woman’s death after being dropped off by Redskins’ Nicholson linked to fentanyl overdose

A fentanyl overdose led to the death of a woman who was dropped off at the hospital by Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson, according to a medical examiner’s office.

They also indicated that the death was accidental.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The Medical Examiner told FOX 5, “The manner of death is accident and the cause of death is fentanyl intoxication.”

Julia Crabbe, 21, died in November after she was taken to a local hospital by Nicholson and one other man.

Crabbe had been at Nicholson’s home in Ashburn shortly before the incident.

Investigators looking into Crabbe’s death found pills, marijuana, residue in foil, iPhone and a notebook among other items when they searched Nicholson’s home following Crabbe’s death.

Advertisement