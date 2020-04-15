Woman with Down syndrome surprised with car parade on 21st birthday

A Massachusetts woman's friends and family surprised her on what would have been her 21st birthday with an epic car parade.

Mikayla DaPonte always dreamed of going all out for her the big 2-1 by celebrating at Foxwoods casino but amid coronavirus her plans were put on pause.

Karl DaPonte, Mikayla's dad, told FOX 5, "She wanted to get "lit on sherly temples and play the penny machines. Her quote not mine."

Her parents still wanted to do something special for her, so they organized a spontaneous car parade.

In a wholesome video posted to Facebook Karl a line of honking cars filled their street as the birthday girl excitedly watched from a balcony.

The parade of cars was escorted by members of the Fall River Police Department. Some were decked out bumper to bumper with signs and balloons!

An emotional Mikayla screamed with joy as the cars continued drive by.

Needless to say, it was an epic day that Mikayla will be sure to remember.