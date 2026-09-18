Woman in wheelchair killed in Fairfax County crash

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The Brief A woman in a mobility wheelchair was killed after being struck by a car on Route 50 in Greenbriar. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured. One lane of Westbound Route 50 is open as the investigation continues.



A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfax County on Friday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the pedestrian crash at the intersection of Route 50 and Plaza Lane in Greenbriar around 9:15 p.m.

Officers said the woman was operating a mobility wheelchair when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.

One lane of westbound Route 50 is open as the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.