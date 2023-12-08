Woman struck, killed on DC beltway in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a woman was struck and killed along a portion of Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County early Friday morning in the Camp Springs area.

The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. along the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near the Allentown Rd./Joint Base Andrews interchange. All lanes of the beltway’s outer loop were shut down for the crash investigation.

The crash scene is less than a mile from Joint Base Andrews. Images from SKYFOX showed vehicle backups along the roads surrounding the base.

Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.