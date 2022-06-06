Video: Attacker shoves woman onto Bronx subway tracks

A Bronx man is under arrest for a brazen daytime attack. 30-year-old Theodore Ellis is accused of shoving a 52-year-old woman onto the train tracks at an outdoor subway station in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon. The NYPD arrested him on Tuesday.

The NYPD released a video from a security camera at the Jackson Avenue station in the Melrose section showing the disturbing attack. A person wearing a white tank top, red backpack, and backward baseball cap grabs someone standing on the platform and hurls her onto the tracks, the video shows. The attacker then walks away.

EMS took the woman to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

She suffered cuts on her head and arm, the Post reported, citing an MTA source.

Ellis is changed with assault and reckless endangerment. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Disturbing and violent crimes have plagued the city's subway system in recent months, including a fatal shoving in the Times Square station in January, a mass shooting on a subway car in Brooklyn in April, and a random fatal shooting on a train crossing the Manhattan Bridge in May.

In response to the spike in crime, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a subway safety plan this year.