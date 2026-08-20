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Woman shot inside Maryland home

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published August 20, 2026 6:13 PM EDT
Published August 20, 2026 6:13 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Woman shot inside Bowie, Maryland home. 
    • No word yet on her condition or possible suspects.
    • Police are calling this a domestic incident. 

BOWIE, Md. - A woman was shot inside a Bowie, Maryland, home on Thursday evening, according to city police.

The incident happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 8500 block of Myrtle Avenue, officers said.

Police are calling it a domestic incident. However, few details are currently available on the woman’s condition or a possible suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

The Source: Information in this article is from City of Bowie Police officials. 

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