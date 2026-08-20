Woman shot inside Maryland home

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The Brief Woman shot inside Bowie, Maryland home. No word yet on her condition or possible suspects. Police are calling this a domestic incident.



A woman was shot inside a Bowie, Maryland, home on Thursday evening, according to city police.

The incident happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 8500 block of Myrtle Avenue, officers said.

Police are calling it a domestic incident. However, few details are currently available on the woman’s condition or a possible suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.