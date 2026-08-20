Woman shot inside Maryland home
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BOWIE, Md. - A woman was shot inside a Bowie, Maryland, home on Thursday evening, according to city police.
The incident happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 8500 block of Myrtle Avenue, officers said.
Police are calling it a domestic incident. However, few details are currently available on the woman’s condition or a possible suspect.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article is from City of Bowie Police officials.