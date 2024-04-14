Woman found stabbed, man shot by police in Herndon

Herndon Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, a female caller dialed 911 at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene within three to four minutes and found a female victim with stab wounds. When they arrived, police also fired shots at a male suspect.

Police say the female victim is still being assessed by emergency personnel and the man is in surgery. A dog was also found with stab wounds and was transported to an emergency vet.

No additional information on the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident has been released at this time.

