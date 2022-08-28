Woman found dead after welfare check at Prince George's County residence, police say

Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Sunday.

The Prince George's County Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in the unincorporated part of Hyattsville for a welfare check.

Once there, police say, the officers found a woman inside a home who was "suffering from trauma to the body."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are working to identify suspects and what led up to the woman's death.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-411-TIPS