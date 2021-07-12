WMATA projects will impact Red Line through Decemeber, officials say

Two significant projects will be impacting the Red Line from July through December, WMATA authorities say.

Officials say the Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations will be closed through December. The major capital projects will upgrade the Red Line’s tunnel ventilation system and repair platform canopies.

The work is expected to cause significant impacts for customers, with around-the-clock single tracking in addition to station closures.

Beginning on Saturday, July 17 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 29, Metro workers and contractors will be installing fans in the tunnels adjacent to the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stations as part of a pilot project to improve station and tunnel safety in the event of a smoke or fire emergency.

Officials say trains will continuously single-track between the Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations.

Crews more than 100 feet below Connecticut Avenue, will build the infrastructure necessary to add new evacuation fans at the base of the ventilation shafts.

Two weekend shutdowns also will be needed at those stations, with free shuttle buses replacing the trains.

Additional weekend closures will be necessary in 2022 to complete the fan installation and safety testing.

Following the ventilation project construction, Metro will begin work in September to replace the canopy at the Rockville station, from Sept. 11 through Dec. 4. Free shuttle bus service will be provided to/from the closed stations.

Red Line trains will operate normal service between Glenmont and Twinbrook only. Free shuttle buses replace trains between Shady Grove and Twinbrook stations.

Shady Grove and Rockville stations will be closed.

Park & Ride customers at Shady Grove and Rockville can use Twinbrook or White Flint as an alternative.