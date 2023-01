Winning numbers drawn for $940M Mega Millions jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, but it wasn’t immediately known if there was a winner of the massive prize.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13.

Mega Millions normally takes hours before announcing whether there has been a grand prize winner.

More than two months have passed since anyone matched all six numbers and won the jackpot, allowing the prize to roll over week after week.

The prize is now the sixth-largest in U.S. history and will grow even bigger if there isn’t a winner ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

The full $940 million jackpot would be for winners who choose an annuity paid annually over 29 years. Grand prize winners usually take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $486 million.

As the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain 1 in 302.6 million.