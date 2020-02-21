Whole Foods in Glover Park set to reopen nearly 3 years after shutdown

article

Nearly three years after it was shut down, the Whole Foods in Glover Park plans to reopen its doors.

The store was shut down 2017due to health code violations, then came a lengthy legal battle with its landlord.

The grocery chain said the matters are all resolved and it will reopen soon following some renovation.

No word yet on its official reopening date.