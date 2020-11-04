Who won? Biden pushes closer to victory with 5 states outstanding in 2020 presidential election

The race for the White House has come down to a handful of key states — with Democratic nominee Joe Biden pushing closer to victory as election officials continued on Thursday tabulating the final votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press and FOX News called Wisconsin in Biden’s favor Wednesday afternoon, giving him 10 crucial electoral votes in the quest for 270. That call was followed by Michigan with 16 electoral votes, according to projections by FOX News and the Associated Press.

The projected wins in the two battleground states now put Biden at 264 electoral votes over President Donald Trump’s 214.

Ballots in Pennsylvania (20), Nevada (6), Georgia (16), Alaska (3) and North Carolina (15) were still being counted Thursday to determine how the pivotal remaining electoral votes will be awarded.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was expected to give an update on ballot counting on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Much of Trump’s initial lead on Nov. 3 diminished by the morning after Election Day, largely due to the remaining mail-in ballots being counted, which favored Biden. Most of those ballots came from heavily populated counties.

Advertisement

TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Weste Expand

The Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and also asked for a recount in Wisconsin. The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raise absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

Trump demanded on Twitter Thursday morning that any vote “that came in after Election Day” not be counted, which the platform labeled as misleading regarding the Election Process.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Biden looked to strike a unifying tone amid the uncertainty and said that while he was not declaring that he has won, he believes he will be declared the victor.

"Here, the people rule, power cannot be taken or asserted, it flows from the people," Biden said.

Get live updates below. Mobile users, click here to view.

Here’s where each remaining state stands:

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump has 50.5% of the vote while Biden has just 48.4%. Pennsylvania supported Trump in 2016. He has thus far maintained his grip on the Keystone State, though a plethora of uncounted mail-in ballots from urbanized areas keep Biden within striking distance. More than 135,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Nevada (6 electoral votes) — Biden leads

Biden has widened his lead in Nevada. He has 49.5% of the vote and Trump has 48.5%. Biden leads by only about 11,458 votes as of Thursday morning.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump has so far defended the Tar Heel State, which went his way in 2016. He has 50.1% of the votes, compared to Biden’s 48.7%. About 76,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Georgia (16 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump won Georgia by five points in 2016. This time, the margin is much smaller. Trump has earned 49.6% of Georgia’s votes, compared to just Biden’s 49.2%. Roughly 18,000 votes separate the two candidates as of Thursday morning. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, The Peach State has about 61,000 mail-in ballots left to count.

Alaska (3 electoral votes) — Trump leads

Trump holds a comfortable lead in “The Last Frontier.” Trump has 62.1% of the vote while Biden has just 33.5%. That gives Trump a cushion of nearly 55,000 votes. Biden isn’t threatening Trump’s lead in Alaska — the state just hasn’t finished counting votes yet.

This story was reported from Atlanta and Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

